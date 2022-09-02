Liverpool restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Liverpool restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Duval Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit A Stoker Way, Liverpool was given the score after assessment on August 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Liverpool's 1,013 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 635 (63%) have ratings of five and just five have zero ratings.