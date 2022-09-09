Liverpool restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Liverpool restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Tasty House, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 79 Cherry Avenue, Liverpool was given the score after assessment on August 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Liverpool's 1,019 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 645 (63%) have ratings of five and just six have zero ratings.