Liverpool restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Liverpool restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Yukti the art kitchen, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Premiere 381 - 387 Prescot Road, Liverpool was given the score after assessment on September 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Liverpool's 1,047 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 665 (64%) have ratings of five and just six have zero ratings.