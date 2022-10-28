Liverpool restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Liverpool restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Beer House, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Beerhouse Ra2 20 Level 2 John Lennon Airport Speke Hall Avenue, Liverpool was given the score after assessment on September 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Liverpool's 1,055 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 670 (64%) have ratings of five and just five have zero ratings.