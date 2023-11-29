Liverpool restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Liverpool restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Liverpool restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Purple Olive Lounge, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 289 Speke Road, Liverpool was given the score after assessment on October 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Liverpool's 1,127 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 773 (69%) have ratings of five and just 14 have zero ratings.