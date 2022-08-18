Liverpool restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Liverpool restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Old School House, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 40 Lark Lane, Liverpool was given the score after assessment on July 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Liverpool's 1,003 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 621 (62%) have ratings of five and just four have zero ratings.