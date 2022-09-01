Liverpool restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Liverpool restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Dostana Mumbai, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 9 - 11 Allerton Road, Liverpool was given the score after assessment on August 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Liverpool's 1,012 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 635 (63%) have ratings of five and just five have zero ratings.