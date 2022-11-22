Liverpool restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Liverpool restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
35 minutes ago
Sully's, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 518 Mather Avenue, Liverpool was given the score after assessment on October 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Liverpool's 1,062 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 681 (64%) have ratings of five and just five have zero ratings.