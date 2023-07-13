Register
Liverpool restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Liverpool restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 13th Jul 2023, 10:41 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Liverpool Women's Hospital - OCS Group Ltd, Crown Street, Liverpool, L8 7SS, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Liverpool Womens Hospital Crown Street, Liverpool was given the score after assessment on June 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Liverpool's 1,122 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 757 (67%) have ratings of five and just four have zero ratings.