Liverpool restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Liverpool restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Liverpool Women's Hospital - OCS Group Ltd, Crown Street, Liverpool, L8 7SS, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Liverpool Womens Hospital Crown Street, Liverpool was given the score after assessment on June 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Liverpool's 1,122 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 757 (67%) have ratings of five and just four have zero ratings.