Liverpool restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Liverpool restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 7th Sep 2023, 11:03 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Knotty Ash Cafe & Bistro, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 218 East Prescot Road, Liverpool was given the score after assessment on August 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Liverpool's 1,143 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 773 (68%) have ratings of five and just 11 have zero ratings.