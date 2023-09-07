Liverpool restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Liverpool restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Knotty Ash Cafe & Bistro, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 218 East Prescot Road, Liverpool was given the score after assessment on August 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Liverpool's 1,143 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 773 (68%) have ratings of five and just 11 have zero ratings.