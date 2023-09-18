Liverpool restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Liverpool restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Swan Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 17 St Oswalds Street, Liverpool was given the score after assessment on August 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Liverpool's 1,146 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 780 (68%) have ratings of five and just 11 have zero ratings.