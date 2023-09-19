Liverpool restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Liverpool restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Murrys Diner, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 160 Mill Lane, Liverpool was given the score after assessment on August 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Liverpool's 1,146 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 780 (68%) have ratings of five and just 11 have zero ratings.