Register
BREAKING

Liverpool restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Liverpool restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 19th Feb 2024, 10:07 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Liverpool restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Bagelry Dovedale, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 21 Dovedale Road, Liverpool was given the score after assessment on January 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Liverpool's 1,104 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 752 (68%) have ratings of five and just 10 have zero ratings.