Liverpool restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Liverpool restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Bagelry Dovedale, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 21 Dovedale Road, Liverpool was given the score after assessment on January 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Liverpool's 1,104 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 752 (68%) have ratings of five and just 10 have zero ratings.