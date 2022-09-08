Liverpool restaurant hit with new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating
A Liverpool restaurant has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Liverpool restaurant has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Shake Waffle and Roll, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 383b Eaton Road, Liverpool was given the minimum score after assessment on August 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Liverpool's 1,018 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 645 (63%) have ratings of five and just six have zero ratings.