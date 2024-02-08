Liverpool restaurant hit with new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating
A Liverpool restaurant has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Richmond Tavern, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 23a Church Road, Liverpool was given the minimum score after assessment on January 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Liverpool's 1,110 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 757 (68%) have ratings of five and just eight have zero ratings.