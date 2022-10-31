Liverpool road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

Liverpool's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

Most Popular

• M57, from 6am November 5 to 5pm November 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 5 exit slip lane closure due to vegetation clearance.

• M57, from 6am November 5 to 5pm November 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 4 exit slip road lane closure due to general maintenance works.

• M57, from 8pm November 7 to 6am November 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, J4 to J6 - carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

Advertisement

• M57, from 8pm November 8 to 6am November 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, J6 to J4 - carriageway closure for inspection/survey.