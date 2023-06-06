Liverpool road closures: one for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Liverpool's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And it is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:
• M57, from 9pm June 18 to 5am June 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 3 - six lanes closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.