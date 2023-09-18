Liverpool road closures: one for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Liverpool's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And it is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:
• M57, from 9pm September 22 to 5am September 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, jct three - six lanes closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.