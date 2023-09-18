Register
BREAKING
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
Liz Truss defends her record as prime minister in think tank speech
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
NHS warns consultant and junior doctor strikes will disrupt care
More and more pubs call last orders for the final time

Liverpool road closures: one for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Liverpool's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 18th Sep 2023, 14:36 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Liverpool's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And it is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:

Most Popular

    M57, from 9pm September 22 to 5am September 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, jct three - six lanes closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.