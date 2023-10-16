Register
Liverpool road closures: one for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Liverpool's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 16th Oct 2023, 16:07 BST
But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:

    M57, from 9pm October 23 to 5am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 4 to junction 3 - carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.