Liverpool road closures: one for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Liverpool's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• M57, from 8pm January 23 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, jct five entry slip road due to resurfacing.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.