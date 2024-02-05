Liverpool road closures: one for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Liverpool's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:
• M57, from 8pm February 15 to 6am February 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, jct five entry slip road due to resurfacing.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.