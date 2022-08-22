Liverpool road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

• M57, from 8am to 5pm on August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 5 to 6 - Hard Shoulder Only for Horticulture.