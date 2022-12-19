Liverpool road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

Liverpool's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

• M62, from 11pm December 20 to 5am December 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, jct seven - eight lane closures due to barrier repairs.