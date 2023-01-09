Liverpool road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

Liverpool's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Liverpool's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• M57, from 9pm January 8 to 5am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 4 to junction 3 - lane closure for litter clearance.