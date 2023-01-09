Register
Liverpool road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

Liverpool's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
37 minutes ago
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

    M57, from 9pm January 8 to 5am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 4 to junction 3 - lane closure for litter clearance.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.