Liverpool road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

Liverpool's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 27th Mar 2023, 15:01 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Liverpool's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

    M57, from 9pm March 26 to 5am March 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, J5 to J6 - lane closure for litter clearance.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.