Liverpool road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

Liverpool's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:
• M58, from 9pm April 22 to 5am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M58 eastbound, J1 to J3 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.