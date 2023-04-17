Liverpool road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

Liverpool's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

• M58, from 9pm April 22 to 5am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M58 eastbound, J1 to J3 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.