Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns
56 minutes ago Man hit and killed by stolen Audi was ‘Litherland Running Man’
59 minutes ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
1 hour ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
1 hour ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
1 hour ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction

Liverpool road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

Liverpool's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 17th Apr 2023, 12:05 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Liverpool's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

Most Popular

    M58, from 9pm April 22 to 5am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M58 eastbound, J1 to J3 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.