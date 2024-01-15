Liverpool road closures: six for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Liverpool's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• M57, from 8pm January 15 to 6am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, jct five entry slip road due to resurfacing.
• M62, from 8pm January 15 to 6am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, J6 to J8 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.
• M57, from 8pm January 23 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, jct five entry slip road due to resurfacing.
• M57, from 9pm January 23 to 5am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 4 to junction 4 - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.
• M57, from 9pm January 24 to 5am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 4 to junction 4 - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.
• M57, from 9pm January 27 to 5am January 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 5 to junction 5 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.