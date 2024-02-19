Liverpool road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Liverpool's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• M57, from 8pm February 15 to 6am February 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, jct five entry slip road due to resurfacing.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M62, from 8pm February 26 to 6am February 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, J6 to J8 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.
• M57, from 9pm February 26 to 5am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, J6 to J5 - lane closure for barriers - permanent.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.