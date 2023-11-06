Register
Liverpool road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 6th Nov 2023, 16:45 GMT
Liverpool's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And they are both are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

    M57, from 8pm November 13 to 6am December 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, jct five entry slip road closures due to resurfacing.

    M57, from 8pm November 13 to 6am November 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 both directions J6 to J5 - carriageway closure for structure - maintenance.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.