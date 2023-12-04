Liverpool road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Liverpool's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And they are both are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M57, from 8pm November 13 to 6am December 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, jct five entry slip road closures due to resurfacing.

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

• M57, from 8pm December 11 to 6am December 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, J6 to Switch Island - carriageway closure for inspection/survey.