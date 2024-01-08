Liverpool road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Liverpool's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• M57, from 8pm January 15 to 6am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, jct five entry slip road due to resurfacing.
• M62, from 8pm January 15 to 6am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, J6 to J8 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.