Liverpool takeaway awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Liverpool takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 27th Jun 2023, 10:52 BST
The South Indian, a takeaway at 24 Commerce Way, Liverpool was given the maximum score after assessment on June 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Liverpool's 627 takeaways with ratings, 302 (48%) have ratings of five and just six have zero ratings.