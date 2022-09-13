Liverpool takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Liverpool takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Lab, a takeaway at Store 2 Citrus House 40 - 46 Dale Street, Liverpool was given the score after assessment on August 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Liverpool's 566 takeaways with ratings, 242 (43%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.