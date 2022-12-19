Liverpool takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Liverpool takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
7 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
CHICKSTER'S, a takeaway at 54 Smithdown Road, Liverpool was given the score after assessment on November 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Liverpool's 590 takeaways with ratings, 260 (44%) have ratings of five and just 11 have zero ratings.