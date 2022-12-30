Liverpool takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Liverpool takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
16 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Georges Fish & Chips, a takeaway at 3 Stanley Road, Liverpool was given the score after assessment on December 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Liverpool's 594 takeaways with ratings, 260 (44%) have ratings of five and just 12 have zero ratings.