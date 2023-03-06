Liverpool takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Liverpool takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
48 minutes ago
Chong Hing, a takeaway at 246 Walton Road, Liverpool was given the score after assessment on February 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Liverpool's 596 takeaways with ratings, 267 (45%) have ratings of five and just 11 have zero ratings.