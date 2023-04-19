Liverpool takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Liverpool takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 19th Apr 2023, 09:12 BST
Goodison Supper Bar, a takeaway at 61 Goodison Road, Liverpool was given the score after assessment on March 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Liverpool's 612 takeaways with ratings, 283 (46%) have ratings of five and just eight have zero ratings.