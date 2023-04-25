Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
2 hours ago US President Joe Biden to run for re-election in 2024
4 hours ago Big Brother reboot hosts revealed after months of speculation
6 hours ago Photographer captures stunning photos of Aurora Borealis over UK
6 hours ago Evacuation flights begin to bring British nationals home from Sudan
6 hours ago Only Fools & Horses actress dies aged 62

Liverpool takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Liverpool takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 25th Apr 2023, 12:37 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Liverpool takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Shagor Balti House, a takeaway at 64 Allerton Road, Liverpool was given the score after assessment on March 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Liverpool's 614 takeaways with ratings, 283 (46%) have ratings of five and just eight have zero ratings.