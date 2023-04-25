Liverpool takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Liverpool takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 25th Apr 2023, 12:37 BST
A Liverpool takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Shagor Balti House, a takeaway at 64 Allerton Road, Liverpool was given the score after assessment on March 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Liverpool's 614 takeaways with ratings, 283 (46%) have ratings of five and just eight have zero ratings.