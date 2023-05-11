Liverpool takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Liverpool takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 11th May 2023, 10:46 BST
Woolton Fish & Chips, a takeaway at 35 Allerton Road, Liverpool was given the score after assessment on April 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Liverpool's 616 takeaways with ratings, 289 (47%) have ratings of five and just six have zero ratings.