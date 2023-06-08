Register
Liverpool takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Liverpool takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 8th Jun 2023, 10:03 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Liverpool takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Village Chippy, a takeaway at 5 West Derby Village, Liverpool was given the score after assessment on May 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Liverpool's 627 takeaways with ratings, 297 (47%) have ratings of five and just six have zero ratings.