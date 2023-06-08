Liverpool takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Liverpool takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 8th Jun 2023, 10:03 BST
The Village Chippy, a takeaway at 5 West Derby Village, Liverpool was given the score after assessment on May 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Liverpool's 627 takeaways with ratings, 297 (47%) have ratings of five and just six have zero ratings.