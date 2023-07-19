Liverpool takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Liverpool takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 19th Jul 2023, 09:07 BST
A Liverpool takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Uppercrust, a takeaway at Upper Crust Liverpool Lime Street Station Lime Street, Liverpool was given the score after assessment on June 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Liverpool's 625 takeaways with ratings, 301 (48%) have ratings of five and just six have zero ratings.