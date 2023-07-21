Liverpool takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Liverpool takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 21st Jul 2023, 10:07 BST
A Liverpool takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Ohannes Burger, a takeaway at 19 Cases Street, Liverpool was given the score after assessment on June 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Liverpool's 625 takeaways with ratings, 301 (48%) have ratings of five and just six have zero ratings.