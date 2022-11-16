Liverpool takeaway given new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating
A Liverpool takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
35 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
KARO NICE PIZZA LTD, a takeaway at 193 County Road, Liverpool was given the minimum score after assessment on October 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Liverpool's 581 takeaways with ratings, 255 (44%) have ratings of five and just eight have zero ratings.