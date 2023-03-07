Register
Liverpool takeaway given new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating

A Liverpool takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
4 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Amalfi pizza, a takeaway at 80 - 82 Priory Road, Liverpool was given the minimum score after assessment on February 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Liverpool's 597 takeaways with ratings, 267 (45%) have ratings of five and just 12 have zero ratings.