Liverpool takeaway given new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating
A Liverpool takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
4 hours ago
Amalfi pizza, a takeaway at 80 - 82 Priory Road, Liverpool was given the minimum score after assessment on February 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Liverpool's 597 takeaways with ratings, 267 (45%) have ratings of five and just 12 have zero ratings.