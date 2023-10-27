Register
Liverpool takeaway given new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 27th Oct 2023, 09:57 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Liverpool takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Smash’d Bros, a takeaway at 189 Rice Lane, Liverpool was given the minimum score after assessment on September 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Liverpool's 601 takeaways with ratings, 301 (50%) have ratings of five and just nine have zero ratings.