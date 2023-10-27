Liverpool takeaway given new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating
A Liverpool takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Liverpool takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Smash’d Bros, a takeaway at 189 Rice Lane, Liverpool was given the minimum score after assessment on September 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Liverpool's 601 takeaways with ratings, 301 (50%) have ratings of five and just nine have zero ratings.