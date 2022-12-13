Liverpool takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A Liverpool takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
16 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Prime Pizza, a takeaway at 178 Picton Road, Liverpool was given the score after assessment on November 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Liverpool's 587 takeaways with ratings, 260 (44%) have ratings of five and just nine have zero ratings.