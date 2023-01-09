Liverpool takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A Liverpool takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
46 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Broadway Fish Bar, a takeaway at 55 Broadway, Liverpool was given the score after assessment on December 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Liverpool's 591 takeaways with ratings, 257 (43%) have ratings of five and just 12 have zero ratings.