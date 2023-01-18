Liverpool takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Liverpool takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
6 hours ago
First Choice, a takeaway at 52 Picton Road, Liverpool was given the score after assessment on December 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Liverpool's 587 takeaways with ratings, 256 (44%) have ratings of five and just 13 have zero ratings.