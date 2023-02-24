Liverpool takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Liverpool takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
1 hour ago
Yu Hing Fish&Chips, a takeaway at 85 County Road, Liverpool was given the score after assessment on January 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Liverpool's 594 takeaways with ratings, 268 (45%) have ratings of five and just 10 have zero ratings.