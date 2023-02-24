Register
Liverpool takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
1 hour ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Liverpool takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Yu Hing Fish&Chips, a takeaway at 85 County Road, Liverpool was given the score after assessment on January 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Liverpool's 594 takeaways with ratings, 268 (45%) have ratings of five and just 10 have zero ratings.