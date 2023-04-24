Liverpool takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Liverpool takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 24th Apr 2023, 12:03 BST
Golden Dragon, a takeaway at 29 Stanley Park Avenue South, Liverpool was given the score after assessment on March 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Liverpool's 614 takeaways with ratings, 283 (46%) have ratings of five and just eight have zero ratings.