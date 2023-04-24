Register
Liverpool takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A Liverpool takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 24th Apr 2023, 12:03 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Liverpool takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Golden Dragon, a takeaway at 29 Stanley Park Avenue South, Liverpool was given the score after assessment on March 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Liverpool's 614 takeaways with ratings, 283 (46%) have ratings of five and just eight have zero ratings.